Aston Martin electric car RapidE will enter production in 2019

Aston Martin confirmed the production of the brand’s first completely electric car. The Aston Martin RapidE is set to enter production in 2019 for a limited production run of 155 cars. Based on the upcoming Rapide AMR concept, Aston Martin’s first all electric RapidE spearheads the English brand’s low and zero-emission strategy first launched by Aston Martin’s CEO Dr. Andy Palmer.

Williams Advanced Engineering will support Aston Martin in producing all electric RapidE by focusing on the complex electronics and mechanical integration. Aston Martin’s new electric RapidE is based on the upcoming Rapide AMR concept. Using the structure of the Rapide AMR, that is to say, the four-door sports car looks and dynamics of the Rapide but eschewing the 6.0 V12 engine replaced by an undisclosed EV powertrain.

It goes without saying that the EV powertrain will imbue Aston Martin’s new all electric RapidE with instantaneous delivery characteristics of an electric car we are all familiar with – The Tesla. Following the same vein of other modern Aston Martins, the RapidE will utilise a bonded aluminium chassis; the VH architecture allows for light yet robust chassis construction which complements the performance characteristics required of a high end Aston Martin especially when the British carmaker has to manage not just total weight but weight distribution accounting for a large EV battery, volume of the luxurious interiors and trunk capacity, in a market already filled with competing EV sports sedans who have at least a 5 year head start.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com