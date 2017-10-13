Aston Martin unveils the new DB11 Volante

Aston Martin has revealed the new DB11 Volante, a convertible version of its flagship sports car, which will be introduced in the first quarter of 2018 costing from £159,900.

The convertible shares the same bonded aluminium structure that also underpins the DB11 coupe; it comes exclusively with the 503bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 – no V12 Volante will be made available. Power is fed to the rear axle, which features a limited slip differential, through an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic gearbox.

Aston Martin has gone with a traditional fabric roof, which is made up of eight layers, rather than a clever folding metal arrangement. The hood takes 14 seconds to electronically fold behind the rear seats and 16 seconds to raise. It can be operated with the ignition key at a standstill as well as on the move at up to 31mph.

Aston Martin says the DB11 Volante gets the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo 503 horsepower V8 engine. That powerplant moves the new Aston ‘vert to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 187 mph.

