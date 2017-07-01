Aston Martin’s Vulcan AMR Pro is Money for Meaningless Madness

The Aston Martin Vulcan is a hardcore, track-only supercar aimed at true driving enthusiasts, but the automaker has made it even more insane by handing it to over to the twisted folks within its AMR performance department.

The result is the Vulcan AMR Pro, which has more downforce and shorter gear ratios than the standard Vulcan for faster lap times and a more aggressive driving experience.

The aerodynamic revisions start out front with large dive planes on the front end, louvered fender vents and a much larger front splitter with turning vanes. Aston has also saved 11 lbs of weight (5 kg) by optimizing the carbon fiber forming process for the engine cover.

More dramatic are the changes to the rear, which include the addition of a tremendous dual-segment rear wing with a 20mm Gurney flap and slotted wing endplates. Aston says the Vulcan AMR produces 4,000 newton meters of downforce, a huge leap over the 3,150Nm produced by the standard Vulcan. It also shames the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Vantage GTE Pro, which makes 3,104Nm of downforce.

The Vulcan AMR Pro package will be offered to existing owners of the 1 of 24 Vulcan and will be installed by the automaker’s Q by Aston Martin personalizations division. It will also make its first appearance in the metal at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, so be sure to tune into the free live stream if you want to catch it in action.

Courtesy Luxury4Play