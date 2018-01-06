Audi claims championship title in China luxury vehicle market

Shanghai (Gasgoo)- On Friday, FAW-VW Audi announced that it delivered a total of 595,288 vehicles in China and it has become the most popular luxury auto brands in China for 30 times.

In the last month of 2017, the luxury brand records best ever monthly sales with a total volume of 68,948 vehicles. In the past year, the Audi A3, the Audi A6L and the Audi Q5 have been the best-seller in their own segment.

In 2017, the Audi A6L was the most popular model in the luxury vehicle market. Its delivery reached up to 142,214 units in the past 12 months. In the SUV segment, Audi handed over 124,055 Audi Q5s. The delivery of its B-class sedan, the A4L, went up by 16 percent to 114,483 units. The total sales of the Audi A3 and the Q3 took up 28 percent of the brand’s annual sales in China.

The luxury brand has formed a sophisticated dealer network and service system in China. By the end of December, 2017, there are a total of 482 authorized dealers across 203 cities in China, of which 264 dealers have a history of over 5 years.

Up to now, Audi offers over 30 models in China, including A-series, Q-series and R-series and covering 9 segments, namely Limousine, Sportback, SUV, allroad quattro, Avant, Cabriolet, Coupe, Roadster, Spyder.

In 2018, Audi will introduce a total of 16 models in China, including the all-new Audi A8L with enormous AI features and the Audi Q2L, another new model in China.

Courtesy Gasgoo