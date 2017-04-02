Audi R8 voted ‘Best Super Sports Car’

Audi AG, a motor company specialized in luxury automobiles, won a prestigious award at the fifth edition of the Okaz PR Arabia National Auto Award 2016/2017 ceremony.

The event was held on Monday in the presence of several businessmen, senior executives of car dealerships and representatives of automotive regional offices in the Middle East.

Prince Sultan bin Bandar Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, awarded Audi R8 the title of “Best Super Sport Car” based on the uniqueness of the car.

The sophisticated features of Audi R8 are complemented with its highest performance and latest technologies. The car was voted top of its class and achieved more than 284,000 ballots.

Naseem Mourani, general manager, Audi Saudi Arabia at Samaco, said: “Okaz PR Arabia National Auto Award is one of the most respected award platforms for the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, and we are proud of our win.

“Samaco, as the official dealer of Audi cars in Saudi Arabia, offers models that suit the needs of its clients, including sports car fans and enthusiasts. Audi is committed to producing innovative and highly advanced cars that offer an exceptional driving experience.”

Audi R8 has been designed, manufactured and tested to meet the requirements of a luxury sports car.

“We are very happy with the great milestones that we continue to achieve here in Saudi Arabia,” Mourani added.

Courtesy Arab News