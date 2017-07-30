Avani to open first resort in Mauritius

Set to open in 2021 and located 30-minutes from the international airport, Avani Mauritius Bel-Ombre Resort & Spa will comprise 150 guest rooms, including 134 standard rooms and 16 Avani Suites. In addition, twelve offer for purchase residential four-bedroom pool villas will also be included in the development.

The new resort will offer a speciality restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant, large multi-functional meeting space catering for MICE and weddings, an Avani Spa and Avanifit Gym, Avani Pantry, Avani Kids Club, a beach activities centre and two swimming pools.

Avani, a true lifestyle brand, appealing to millennial-minded travellers and focused on the details that matter, combines the personal and unique guest experiences that developers, KPMM Mauritius, were looking for when considering the management appointment for their new build Bel Ombre resort. Coupled with the operational expertise and global reach of Minor Hotels, Avani’s stylish and straightforward approach to hospitality management firmly persuaded KPMM to award Avani the management contract.

Avani Hotels & Resorts group director Alejandro Bernabe commented: “Mauritius is one of the most vibrant beach destinations in the world and Avani is the ideal brand to offer honeymooners and adventurers an alternative dynamic hospitality offering. Avani is rapidly expanding, not only in urban destinations such as Dubai, Busan and Auckland, but also our current resort portfolio in Vietnam, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka and now Mauritius”.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com