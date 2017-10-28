AVANI to open villa resort in Koh Samui in September 2018

Located in an idyllic location on Koh Samui’s southeast shore within the enclave of Pang Kha Bay, AVANI Sunset Coast Samui Resort & Villas will offer a secluded beach paradise for families and couples.

The design is pared-back with a focus on great craftsmanship, contemporary chic and a soothing of the senses. Set amongst expansive tropical gardens leading down to the beach, the lobby and all day dining restaurant will lie at the heart of the resort, surrounded by a collection of 58 stylish rooms with private balconies and sea facing villas with plunge pools.

Private balconies will draw the eye to lush gardens and ocean views and the One Bedroom Pool Villas and One or Two Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villas will offer a stylish lounge and outdoor patio, pool and sundeck. Guests will be able to swim in their private pool, sunbathe and dine alfresco. The soothing textures and serene colour palette found in all the rooms will allow guests to unwind in an atmosphere of calm and relaxation.

All rooms will feature a full range of modern comforts, including free WiFi, modern furnishings, large LCD TVs and stylish, bathrooms with a rain shower. Resort facilities will include two swimming pools, an AVANIFit gym and The Pantry, where guests will be able to grab a quick bite or picnic essentials. The chic beachside bar and restaurant, specialising in freshly caught fish dishes, promises to be a great spot for long leisurely lunches whilst the resort’s Watersports Centre will offer a comprehensive range of activities for all ages.

The AVANISpa will provide a tranquil approach to wellness, focusing on guest’ needs rather than standard treatments. Well-trained therapists will conduct a consultation prior to recommending one of four treatment options; Boost, Balance, Calm and Purify.

