Bali’s Ayana Spa and Resort Adds Luxury Villas

Ayana Resort and Spa, Bali announced the completion of wo newly renovated state-of-the-art luxury villas that it’s calling “Spa on the Rocks.”
The Spa on the Rocks Villas are surrounded by the Indian Ocean and feature over-the-top spa treatments in a complete nature setting. Each of the two treatment villas is promoised to offer an “immersive sensory experience and utmost seclusion and privacy.”
The new villas aren’t just generically set in nature. Every effort was made to make the space eminently Bali from floor to ceiling including rustic, white Sungkai wood and the incorporation of authentic Balinese patterns throughout the entire design.
Treatments can start on the terrace with a traditional outdoor foot-bathing ritual. From there, the space features two treatment beds, a changing area, bathroom and showroom. Bonus, there’s even an oceanview bathtub made for two,
Of course, with a new re-design comes a new spa menu, and Ayana does not disappoint:
Lava Me Tender: A wellbeing ritual drawing on the healing properties of natural volcanic lava. Experience includes foot soak, mineral lava body scrub, luxurious black rice bath, full-body deep-tissue massage, and a volcanic earth body wrap to restore the skin’s radiance and elasticity.
Jade Sensation: A Jade Stone foot-bath ritual, foot reflexology, a Swedish and deep tissue body massage, and a clarifying Jade Stone facial, all using an all-jade set of warm and cool stones.
Diamond Miracle: A therapeutic foot soak, Coral Algalea Body Scrub, sensual ocean splash rose bath with petals from 500 red roses, a Balinese Massage using oils bound with elements of silk and pearl, and a La Mer facial using a precious formula of sea quartz and pure diamond dust.
Dazzling Pearl: This 90-minute dream expereience starts with a theraputic foot soak, Wild Harvested Pearl body scrub and ends with a Balinese massage using oils bound with Mother of Pearl elements.
The new menu also includes Balinese Massage,Deep Relaxation Massage and Shiatsu Body Massage.
Interior design firm P49 partnered with Ayana to create the new design for the villas.
Ayana has made news in the past for serving the World’s most expensive coffee as well as being one of the bars with the best views on the entire planet.
The 290-room five-star resort offers 10 percent commissions to agents.
By Michael Schottey Courtesy TravelPulse
