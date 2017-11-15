Baselworld repositions its concept

The duration of the show will be shortened by two days and will run for six days, from the 22nd until the 27th of March 2018. The number of exhibiting companies will be cut by half for a total of 600 to 700

Baselworld remains faithful to its strategy of quality and diversity. However, the watch.and jewellery market is undergoing a period of profound change, first and foremost through the increasing consolidation of the market in terms of production and marketing, but also through the challenges and opportunities of digital technology. Responding to this development, Baselworld 2018 presents itself in a denser and more concentrated form in several respects. The duration of the show will be shortened by two days and will run for six days. The number of exhibiting companies will be between 600 and 700.