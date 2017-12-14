Bellagio Hotel opens in Shanghai

Bellagio Shanghai is the sibling hotel to the renowned Bellagio Towers in Las Vegas and Bellagio’s first ever hotel outside North America. WATG, one of the world’s leading hospitality design firm, and Wimberly Interiors, the interior design studio of WATG, worked alongside the Bellagio brand to raise the bar of hotel design in Shanghai

Using a modern interpretation of Art Deco, the design narrative has been heavily influenced by the historical neighborhood of The Bund district. In keeping with the surrounding, historical architecture the design uses a neoclassical structure that references the legacy of Shanghai’s colonial past.

“The architectural style is a fitting gesture to the neo-classical buildings across the Suzhou River but the Bellagio still maintains a contemporary appeal due to the clean, crisp and subdued geometric lines of its Art Deco style.” – Roger Gaspar, Associate Vice President and Senior Project Designer, WATG.

Ten storeys follow the direction of the Suzhou River in rhythmic stepped facades and vertical towers, with guest room vistas maximizing the panoramic views of the Pudong skyline. The towers and grand Porte Cochère are punctuated by a procession of elegant columns, while multi functional space is designed to allow for impressive event experiences. The 162 guestrooms and 22 suites have been designed to maximise the panoramic views of the Pudong skyline and famous waterfront.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com