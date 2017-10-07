Bellperre launches Unique luxury phone

The future of the luxury phone: Customizable, fashionable, durable, based on Iphone 8 technique

Amsterdam, NL â€“ 5 october 2017 All smartphones look the same, and are mass-produced by millions. Also smartphones show increasing fragility. Luxury phone brand Bellperre uncovers a customizable, exquisite luxury phone that perfectly balances durability, technical performance and European savoir-faire: the ultimate fashion accessory in luxury tech

Toughness meets refinement

The Bellperre Unique offers excellent shock resistance to protect the phone from accidental drops and impacts. The frame is reinforced with surgical steel that perfectly blends with the shock-absorbing interior. Industrial toughness is combined with luxury refinement similar to precision watch making and high-end leather crafting.

Customizable like no other

Visitors of the BELLPERRE configurator can design and order their one of a kind Unique smartphone. Customers can select 100+ leather options (like calf, lizard, shark and crocodile in any color) and different leather compositions. The leather collection is the finest of the finest, selected from Europe’s finest suppliers. The frame parts, right down to the color of the screws, are available in polished steel, brushed steel, black steel, rosÃ© gold and yellow gold finish. Whether you select Black Steel with Black Calf for a modest style, or Racing Green Alligator and RosÃ© Gold for a more striking ambience, Bellperre can make it happen.

Ultra slim

Pure detailing and precision craftsmanship guarantee result in an ultra slim body of 8.4mm at screen level. The surgical steel frame is entirely mirror-polished by hand for realizing its flawless finish.

Anti-corrosion

Bellperre guarantees the steel, black and gold frame will never corrode, even not in the most humid climates. The frame will never lose its luster and is extremely more durable than the standard aluminum, copper and brass frames.

Dutch precision

From sketch to finished creation: Bellperre is delighted that the design and engineering of its creations is realized completely in house. Additionally each Bellperre Unique is handcrafted at our Amsterdam workshop. Research, design and engineering is done by artists from the mobile phone and traditional luxury goods industry. This approach assures Bellperre to invent new structures and explore new materials.

Luxury gifting

The high gloss luxurious wooden box with leather interior is handmade of carefully selected almond wood, praised for its fine texture. An ultra-fine engraving of your message on the phone, make the Bellperre Unique even more suitable for personal or corporate gifting.

Affordable luxury

The Bellperre Unique has a price level meeting a sincerely wider audience compared to other luxury phone brand offerings. Pricing for the Bellperre Unique starts at â‚¬1600 (including / based on latest Iphone 8). Also available at reduced offer for customers who already own their Iphone 6, 7 or 8.

Courtesy Bellperre