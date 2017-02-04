Belmond Royal Scotsman train to introduce Spa carriage by Bamford Haybarn

Belmond trains has announced the launch of a Bambford spa carriage onboard the Belmond Royal Scotsman in April. The Bamford Haybarn Spa carriage will be the first of its kind onbaord a Belmond train and will launch on April 17th, at the start of the 2017 season.

The carriage will feature two single treatment cabins, offering a selection of treatments by British brand Bamford to passengers on overnight train journeys throughout Britain.

Two seven-night journeys, departing from Edinburgh and travelling through the Scottish Highlands, are available on the Belmond Royal Scotsman. The Bamford Haybarn Spa Carriage will feature a window giving clients views of the passing scenery.

Treatments offered in the spa carriage will include the Bamford Deep Tissue and De-Stress massages, as well as the Bamford Bespoke Facial.

The 55-minute facial incorporates lymphatic drainage, reflexology, yogic breathing and a deep tissue back massage focusing on shiatsu pressure points and making use of hot stones.

Manicures and pedicures using Kure Bazaar polish will also be offered in the spa carriage, which in keeping with the ethos of the natural British brand has been designed using sustainable wood.

Gary Franklin, managing director of Belmond Trains & Cruises, said: “We are excited to launch our first spa carriage, offering our guests a new way to relax, de-stress and slow down.”

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com