Bentley Bentayga Mulliner – New luxury SUV specs revealed ahead of Geneva Motor Show 2017

When Bentley revealed the Bentayga, they claimed that it was the ‘fastest, most powerful, most luxurious SUV in the world.’ Big claims but hard to dispute seeing as the bulky SUV could get from 0-60mph in four seconds flat and had a top speed of 187mph. Not to mention the fact the car was so exquisitely kitted out and flashy, validating Bentley’s claims.

Bentley are hoping to further bolster these claims with the Mulliner variant.

The crossover has been treated by the in-house personal commissioning division, to create a new flagship luxury SUV.

The new Mulliner is more muscular and rugged than the standard Bentyaga.