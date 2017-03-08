Bentley Bentayga Mulliner – New luxury SUV specs revealed ahead of Geneva Motor Show 2017

BENTLEY Bentayga Mulliner variant has been revealed ahead of its Geneva Motor Show 2017 debut, and Bentley are calling it the ultimate luxury SUV.
Big claims but hard to dispute seeing as the bulky SUV could get from 0-60mph in four seconds flat and had a top speed of 187mph.
Not to mention the fact the car was so exquisitely kitted out and flashy, validating Bentley’s claims.
Bentley are hoping to further bolster these claims with the Mulliner variant.
The crossover has been treated by the in-house personal commissioning division, to create a new flagship luxury SUV.
The new Mulliner is more muscular and rugged than the standard Bentyaga.
A Duo Tone paint job also makes a debut on the Mulliner further emphasising the distinctions between it and the Bentyaga.
The exterior colour ways carry on into the interior, which features hand-stitched hides which have Mulliner embroidered into them.
In addition to this, passengers will be able to create their own in-car ambience, controlling the lights armrests and footwells using the ‘My Mood’ feature.
A remote controlled Parking Heater can be activated allowing the car to be heated or cooled before you get into the car, even with the engine off.
Other standard driver assistance features, include Park Assist, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Assist, Night Vision and a Head-Up Display.
It features the same 6.0-litre, W12 engine engine in the Bentyaga, which produces 600bhp and 900Nm of torque and shares the same acceleration pace and top speed as the standard SUV too.
Bentley Bentayga Mulliner has been produced in limited numbers and will be available to order from Spring 2017.
A one-off example of the SUV will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 next week.
By Luke John Smith Courtesy Express
