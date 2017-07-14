Bentley Bentayga Plug-In With Zero Emission Drive Mode Coming in 2018

A plug-in hybrid version of the Bentley Bentayga SUV will arrive in 2018 with a zero-emissions electric drive mode.

The Bentayga plug-in’s imminent arrival was signaled last week when spy shots surfaced of a Bentayga prototype testing with an additional ‘fuel door’ for the electrical socket. It was believed the hybrid SUV would arrive with a version of the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid’s V6 engine and hybrid, and now the United Kingdom’s Autocar magazine has a bit more information on the vehicle’s arrival and its powertrain.

While the hybrid Bentayga will likely use the same supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and electric motor as the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, it seems as though it will be a bit more robust. Autocar claims the system will make more than 410 horsepower and seeing as the Bentayga will carry a large price premium over the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, we’re willing to bet the electric range will be further than the Cayenne’s estimated 14 miles.

Apart from the additional fuel door for the electrical socket, the Bentayga plug-in will appear visually identical to the W12 model currently sold in the United States and Canada. This is to be expected – the upscale look of a Bentley wouldn’t look too great with the blue and green color elements and futuristic styling choices that sometimes denote hybrid model variants.

Bentley’s interest in hybrid cars contrasts rival Rolls-Royce, which recently said it would not produce a hybrid car and that it will only be interested in electrification when it can bring a compromise-free, fully electric vehicle to market.

Look for the Bentayga plug-in to debut sometime in early 2018 before going on sale later in the year.