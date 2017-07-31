Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition is a Greek Goddess of Calm Seas

A Bentley inspired by yachts might be one of the most hoity-toity things to ever happen.

Bentley has just announced a new special edition model, the Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition by Mulliner. The car is inspired by luxury yachts, as if there are any other kinds of yachts, and is named after the Greek goddess of calm seas.

The Galene Edition stands out even more than “regular” Bentleys with Glacier White and Sequin Blue colors on the outside, which is supposed to capture “the iridescent sparkle of crystal clear waters.” The inside, meanwhile, is “inspired by the clean, confident design lines and materials of yachts” to combine “the best elements of an oceanic lifestyle with luxury convertible motoring.”

While the droptop might as well be lined with hundred dollar bills and unicorn leather, a new bespoke open-pore wood finish called Pinstripe Walnut adorns the swanky interior. As always, the Continental GT is powered by the British automaker’s smooth and powerful 4.0-liter V8. The convertible gets unique 21-inch propeller wheels and a hand-painted Jaume Vilardell illustration of a super yacht inside.

If you are a super swanky rich person, only 30 of this limited edition Bentley Galene will be made, and, of course, pricing has not been released.

Courtesy Luxury4Play