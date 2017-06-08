Bentley launches new concierge service

Bentley has announced the launch of its new service called “Bentley on Demand.” The concierge-style luxury service aims to provide the brand’s customers with a model of their choice while travelling, or who desire a different Bentley for special occasions. According to Bentley, it will enable existing customers to “avoid the inconvenience and disruption of traditional rental car services” and instead give them the option of a Bentley model. Exclusively available to Bentley owners, the motorized concierge service can be accessed through the Bentley Network app.

Members can simply download the app from the Apple App store, validate their account, and choose a suitable Bentley from the extensive luxury fleet available. The British automaker says: “The service is designed to ensure seamless delivery of the car to a convenient location, and minimal disruption.” The Bentley on Demand service will be trialed initially in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas this summer, with further cities to follow.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com