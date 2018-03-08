Bentley Unveils World’s First Luxury Hybrid at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Geneva, 6 March 2018: Bentley’s new Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark, used his first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show to unveil the world’s first luxury hybrid model, the Bentayga Hybrid.

In Bentley’s first step towards full electrification, the plug-in hybrid model combines an advanced electric motor with a powerful and efficient new-generation V6 petrol engine. The hybrid version will be the company’s most efficient model with CO2 emissions of 75 g/km (NEDC).

Bentley has collaborated with renowned creator, Philippe Starck, to create a unique and intelligent recharging unit concept for Bentayga Hybrid customers – the Bentley by Starck Power Dock.

Starck’s Power Dock concept will encourage customers to plug-in whenever they are at home, thus ensuring each journey begins with the maximum electric-only range. The statement piece is conceived using sustainable and technological materials.

Other Exciting News From The Bentley Stand:

New Bentayga V8 makes motor show debut – The Bentayga V8 features a new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine. The addition of a characteristic V8 burble, stylish twin-quad exhaust pipes and optional carbon-ceramic brakes, reveals more of the luxury SUV’s sporting character.

All-new Continental GTs on stand – The new third-generation Bentley Continental GT is offered with an enhanced version of Bentley's peerless 6.0-litre, W12 TSI engine that sets a new benchmark in performance.

– The new third-generation Bentley Continental GT is offered with an enhanced version of Bentley’s peerless 6.0-litre, W12 TSI engine that sets a new benchmark in performance. Two new interior finishes: Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Mulliner, showcases a unique Flying Spur W12 at this year’s show featuring two new and exciting interior finishes: aniline leather and an open pore veneer.

