Better Than Chocolate: Give Luxury Travel For Valentine’s Day

From bespoke jewelry shopping to private polo lessons, from a personal love song to a water limo, luxury properties around the globe are pulling out all the stops to tempt travelers this Valentines Day. Here are some of the most unique experiences.

$6,100 to Bedazzle in Charleston

For unique jewelry and luxe accommodations, swoon with the “My Sparkly Valentine” package at Belmond Hotel in Charleston. Check into the grand property, and settle into your immaculate Club Level accommodations, featuring stunning views of the historic city skyline. Canoodle in a cozy banquette in the newly renovated, two-story Club Lounge over a glass of Champagne and some light snacks before your bespoke shopping experience at Croghan’s Jewel Box, the oldest family-owned jewelry store in town and a treasure trove of estate and antique finds. Owners will offer a tour of their 1790’s building, more Champagne and a $5,000 store credit. Whether your style is a marquis Art Deco one-carat diamond ring or a fresh seed pearl bangle that dates to the 1890s, you’ll be sure to dazzle over dinner at the Charleston Grill, consistently at the top of critic’s and celebrities’ dining lists.

Package starts at $6,100 and is available for travel anytime between February 10, 2017, and December 31, 2017. Clients that purchase the package for Valentine’s Day but plan to travel later in the year will receive a special gift box for presentation on Valentine’s Day.

$4,500 for Private Polo Lessons in Barbados

Explore Barbados like the celebs this Valentine’s Day, with the LX by The House package. Once-in-a-lifetime experiences include private polo lessons at the championship Apes Hill Golf & Polo Club, a Mount Gay Rum tasting and tour and a VIP shopping experience (complete with a personal shopper, of course). Package includes luxury airport transfers, a private three-hour sunset catamaran sail and the option to arrive by seaplane, luxury car or yacht, not to mention add-on island hopping — Fly to the neighboring islands of Mustique or the Grenadines and jet back in time for dinner. Package rates start at $4,500/person. To book visit https://eleganthotels.com/the-house

$899 for a personalized love song in Nashville

Following a multi-million-dollar restoration project in late 2016, the Union Station Hotel Nashville takes cues from the elegant past of rail travel. Appropriate in Music City, the Union Station Sing me a Love Song package includes an intimate meeting with a Nashville songwriter who will craft a custom song capturing your love story, which will be printed and framed as a keepsake, along with overnight accommodations, Champagne and chocolate, breakfast for two and valet parking

$10,000 for a stylish New York night on the town

The Knickerbocker Hotel, the registered New York City landmark, is offering a $10,000 Valentine’s Day package that includes a one-night stay in its largest Caruso Suite, a magnificent one-bedroom pied-à-terre commanding an expansive 1,200 square feet on the hotel’s very top floor, where famed tenor Enrico Caruso made his home during his long-running tenure with the Metropolitan Opera. The package includes champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and roses upon arrival; an in-suite NOMI blow-out for her; in-suite lingerie fitting for her; an upscale shave for him; in-suite dinner for two and in-suite breakfast for two.

$829 to spa-out in the Arizona