British lifestyle show returns for 2nd year showcasing the very best of UK luxury

The United Kingdom and London continues its dominance as the top global luxury destination for travel, shopping, fashion, autos and dining.

Relinda, the CEO of Prestige Arrangements the luxury lifestyle, ticket and event portal, said:

“London has been the home of Luxury brands for over 200 years. We have the rich and famous here with every conceivable object of desire accessible for the Luxury budget. I truly believe that Brexit will only make London more exclusive, becoming an urban version of Monaco”.

Back for it’s 2nd edition, The Midlands Luxury Show returns to showcase the very best luxury the UK has to offer.

THE MIDLANDS LUXURY SHOW IS BACK FOR A SECOND YEAR, BIGGER AND BETTER!

The second Midlands Luxury Show comes back to The Belfry Hotel & Resort this September, Friday 29th September 11am-7pm and Saturday 30th September 10am-3pm. The event is co- hosted by Equitrade Capital (Global Financial Market) and J&A Fine Art, you are welcomed to this exclusive two day event celebrating the premium peak of human aspiration in products and companies refined in luxury.

Luxury is about fulfilling a need without being asked, it’s about blending quality with passion and personality, and it’s about holding the world around you to the high standards you hold yourself. The Midlands Luxury Show embraces that fact by showcasing some of the most luxurious businesses in the Midlands to a large number of exclusively invited delegates on Friday 29th & Saturday 30th September at The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

Following the success of the inaugural show last year, the decision was made to double the show in size and to also expand the event over two days. There will be over 65 exhibitors offering show-only exclusive deals at the Midlands Luxury Show, a detailed running order of influential speakers and high end fashion. Birmingham Childrens Hospital and Elmhurst Ballet School have also been chosen as the events charities of choice, Elmhurst Ballet School will also be gracing the stage on each day of the show, providing us with performances from the students.

Companies on display will be the high-end pinnacle of their sector. This event is not only a fantastic day for discovering the best of the best chosen to please your luxury tastes, but is also an opportunity to expand network relationships and speak directly with other businesses about the magic behind their success.

Honouring the stage on Friday 29th September you will be welcomed by event hosts J&A Fine Art and Equitrade Capital, have the opportunity to listen to talks from famous micro-sculptor Willard Wigan alongside John Myatt, Janine Edwards from St James Place Wealth Management and Michelle Bailey Managing Director of The Luxury Network. Fashion shows from The Closet and Maison Grace by Captain Tortue will take place on both show days, as well as opportunity for you to hear and meet bespoke tailors, as well as glorious performances from graduate students from Elmhurst Ballet School will be on the main stage.

On Saturday 30th September the show will be opened by CEO of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, Paul Faulkner. Following that the stage will hosts talks from Tom Hartley specialist luxury & performance car dealer and Guy Portelli the 2008 Dragons Den success, fashion shows from The Closet, Maison Grace by Captain Tortue as well as performances from the students at Elmhurst Ballet School, who will be closing the show.

The show will also host many more speakers on stage, with full running order available via the website. Mini events within the show will include: champagne tastings, vodka tastings, caviar tastings, helicopter simulator competitions as well as the opportunity to win two complimentary flights anywhere in the world!

Outside the beautiful venue of The Belfry Spa & Hotel will be displays by the likes of Rolls Royce, Maclaren, Lamborghini and many more by HR Owen, displays of bespoke furniture by both Vineworks and Wonders of Wood, quad-bike displays from Countrywide Quad Bikes and much more.

Inside the show, stands vary from exclusive art collectors with Exceptional Pieces, to bespoke tailors Clements and Church and women’s designers including The Closet and Maison Chic by Captain Tortue, from personal stylists to Fine French Caviar, to then planning your next trip with HR Owen supercars and Sunseeker Yachts. Plan your next evening with friends with Amplify or private Chef, John Quill, from JQ Catering, to dressing yourself in new diamonds from Leighton Croft, all the while entertained by the talented students from Elmhurst Ballet School, fashion show, inspirational speakers and much more.

Full exhibitor listing and show running order is located on show website: http://www.midlandsluxuryshow.com/

Gaze up at the slick and speedy two-man gyrocopter as it flies to The Belfry for the welcome opening of The Midlands Luxury Show. This is a fantastic opportunity to talk to the guys at RotorSport about their non-power driven flying machines and learn about their state-of-the-art aircraft designs, including an AutoGyro designed nose fitted with a mounted Dynamic Perspective gymbal system for aerial filming.

For your driving fantasies Exclusive Cars with be showcasing a bespoke Bentley and Range Rover. If that isn’t enough, you will also get to admire cars such as Rolls Royce, McLaren Lamborghini and many more from inside the vehicle!

To receive your personal invite to The Midlands Luxury Show, please register your interest online at www.midlandsluxuryshow.com/attend / as attendance is strictly by invitation only and you won’t want to miss this fantastic event.

The Midlands Luxury Show

The Belfry, Wishaw Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Friday 29th September 11am-7pm

Saturday 30th September 10am-3pm

Event Website: http://www.midlandsluxuryshow.com/

Twitter: @MidlandsLuxShow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MidLuxShow/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/11212064/

Courtesy The Midlands Luxury Show /TheTopTier Digital Media