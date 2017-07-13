BUBEN&ZORWEG wins industry excellence in branding award

German brands are known worldwide for many attributes, among them image, quality, craftsmanship, precision, innovation and, last but not least, overall excellence. Reason enough to submit them to the scrutiny of experts to find out which are the best in their fields of expertise.

The prestigious “German Brand Award”, a competition organised by the German Brand Institute, is just such an entity, capable of selecting the very best among the elite of global German brands.

And it takes at least 9 jury members, each one of them an expert when it comes to Trademark Industry and Trademark Science, to decide which brand qualifies for this prestigious award.

In the “Luxury” category the decision seems to have been unanimous. BUBEN&ZORWEG just won the top award for Industry Excellence in Branding, a prize that underlines once more the relevance and the quality reflected by every masterpiece produced by the house founded in 1995 by Christian Zorweg and Harald Buben, and one that adds up to a series of prizes won in the recent past by the company.

But that is not all…

Another prestigious German institution, the German Design Council, is one of the world’s leading competence centres for communication and brand management in the field of design. Its exclusive network of foundation members includes the owners and brand directors of numerous renowned companies in addition to designers and design associations.

Known as the “German Design Award”, its prizes are only awarded to projects that truly represent pioneering contributions to the prestigious German and international design landscape.

With the remarkable Galaxy Safe, BUBEN&ZORWEG has just been elected as a Nominee for the 2018 Edition in the category “Excellent Product Design – Luxury Goods”. And as the jury this time consisted of no less than 45 expert members, the nomination for this category can already be considered an exceptional achievement.

Courtesy BUBEN&ZORWEG