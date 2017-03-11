Bugatti built a luxury sport yacht with a fire pit and Jacuzzi to match its $2.6 million Chiron supercar

The Bugatti Niniette is a 66-foot-long luxury yacht made of carbon fiber composite so it can really move. Bugatti said the yacht can reach a top speed of 44 knots.

There’s now a yacht to match your Bugatti Chiron supercar.

Bugatti teamed up with yacht designer Palmer Johnson to create the Bugatti Niniette 66, a limited-edition sport yacht inspired by the Bugatti Chiron.

The Chiron is a stunning, $2.6 million sports car with a massive amount of power (1,500 hp, to be exact) that can reach a top speed of 261 mph.

The spacious open deck comes with leather seats and features naturally blue morta oak wood.

Bugatti has been working with Palmer Johnson on the yacht project since 2015. Bugatti said potential buyers expressed interest after seeing the renderings, but asked for a closer connection to the Chiron that made its world premiere at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. It should come as no surprise that Bugatti owners were among the prospective buyers.

Now Bugatti and Palmer Johnson have unveiled the results of their collaboration — a luxury sports yacht that doesn’t skimp on power. Scroll down for a closer look:

 

The lower deck also comes with a private Jacuzzi…
The lower deck comes with a champagne bar, sun pad, and plenty of open seats.
The fire pit sits smack in the center while the Jacuzzi provides a nice view of the water.

By Danielle Muoio Courtesy Business Insider

 

