Bulgari debuts made-to-order service for Serpenti watches

For the first time in its history you can now create your own customised Bulgari Serpenti watch using a new, interactive app. Bulgari has introduced a new application that allows you to customise the Serpenti watch to your heart’s desire. Available in Bulgari boutiques worldwide, you can also use the new My Serpenti App to customise the watch of your choice online.

Bulgari allows women to decide on every last detail of their Serpenti watch, from the metal of the case and the colour of the dial to the option of gemstone setting and the choice of strap. With a total of 312 possible variations, the Serpenti becomes the most adaptable and transformable timepiece of Italy’s favourite jeweller.

Constantly shedding its skin throughout its history, the latest metamorphosis of the Serpenti revolves around choice, and that includes the price. Starting at just £3,300 for a stainless steel model with a black lacquered dial, the Serpenti is more seductively affordable than ever.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com