Bulgari Hotel Beijing now officially open

Following the opening of The Bulgari Hotel Milan in 2004, The Bulgari Resort Bali in 2006 and The Bulgari Hotel London in 2012, this newest addition to The Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection, The Bulgari Hotel Beijing, opened on September 27, which is the fourth Bulgari Hotel in the world and the first in China.

“The opening of the first Bulgari hotel in China underlines the importance of this market for our brand and it is a symbol of the fruitful dialogue between our two countries,” said Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin.

Referred to as an ‘urban resort’, the property is located in the heart of the exclusive Embassy District, in China’s capital city. Blending art with nature, the Hotel is situated adjacent to the Genesis Art Foundation, and surrounded by lush, sculpted gardens.

The Bulgari Hotel Beijing, entirely designed by the renown Architectuarl Firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, is an intimate oasis where the discerning traveller and the Beijing’s sophisticated elite may encounter nature and art. With lush gardens extending to the riverside, and walkways alongside it, the hotel’s 119 Rooms and Suites, including the Bulgari Suite, are complemented by a 1500-square-metre BVLGARI SPA, 25-metre pool, private park, Il Ristorante, Il Bar, and a BVLGARI ballroom, establishing a new benchmark for enlightened luxury living and personalised services.

The Bulgari Hotel Beijing will be the first Bulgari property presenting the new collaboration with Michelin-starred Italian chef Niko Romito. Romito’s contemporary Italian cuisine is complemented by an extensive choice of Italian wines and a selection of the finest international labels in Il Bar, in an ambiance that has been crafted to ensure a seamless dining experience.

The sculpted gardens that surround the property incorporate various landscape concepts, creating an oasis of green serenity within an urban city capital. Designed by the renowned landscape designer Enzo Enea, the river acts as the most important source of inspiration, giving the property its distinction – and the entire landscaping unfolds from it. Starting from the river, the public’s experience ripples inward like waves, toward the hotel, into more private, tranquil moments and views.

