Bulgari Hotel Beijing opens September 2017

BVLGARI announces the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Beijing on 27th September in the heart of Beijing’s exclusive Embassy District. This newest addition to The Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection is conceived as an Urban Resort and rises within the new Genesis complex, an oasis of tranquility that balances art and nature with sculpted gardens that extend along the Liangma River and include the Genesis Art Foundation, created by Tadao Ando.

Designed by the acclaimed architectural firm Antonio CItterio Patricia Viel, each element of the Hotel has been handpicked for a seamless sense of refinement. From the marble soaking baths to the refined finishes, each design choice is of a piece with a single vision.

The hotel’s 119 rooms boast breathtaking views, while the 400-square-metre Bulgari Suite is one of the Beijing’s finest.

With a 1500-square-metre BVLGARI Spa and beautifully appointed Bar, Lobby Lounge and Restaurant, the Bulgari Hotel Beijing delivers unrivalled excellence on every level. In the culinary realm, the Hotel is poised to impress guests with a new concept, courtesy of Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito, who will be presiding over Il Ristorante. Working from his headquarter in Italy and regularly counselling his personally trained chef who will be resident in the hotel, he will bring to the Il Ristorante of the new Bulgari Hotel Beijing, a menu that expresses the culture, elegance and vitality of ‘Made in Italy’ to the maximum. A modern dialogue between Italian design heritage and Chinese tradition, the Bulgari Hotel Beijing is a new jewel in the esteemed collection of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com