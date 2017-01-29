Bvlgari opens first ever chocolaterie in Dubai

Bvlgari recently opened in Dubai its first chocolate store Il Cioccolato. Located at City Walk in the Boutique Le Chocolat, the Dubai new store offers up premium chocolate miniatures with decadent finishes, primed for gifting. Featuring Sicilian pistachio, Mediterranean saffron, coffee, and spices, each delicacy is designed like a piece of edible art. The boutique includes a tasting area with plush seating where the Bvlgari gems can be savoured in a quiet moment for yourself.

The boutique was opened in partnership with Meraas which is the developer of the Bulgari Resort & Residences Dubai due to open by the end of this year.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com