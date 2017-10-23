Bvlgari Spa’s luxury wellness facilities debut in Beijing

The latest jewel in the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts luxury hospitality collection is the Bulgari Hotel Beijing which officially opened on September 27. Located in the mixed-use Genesis complex, adjacent to the Tadao Ando-designed Genesis Art Foundation, right in the heart of Beijing’s exclusive Embassy District, this 119-guestroom ‘urban resort’ has been designed by the highly acclaimed architecture studio Citterio-Viel & Partners as an oasis of tranquillity that blends art with nature.

The Bvlgari Spa, brought into operational reality by spa and wellness consultancy, development and management firm GOCO Hospitality, is one of the hotel’s defining features. The spa combines the timeless glamour and heritage of Bulgari with a contemporary Italian luxury that’s blended with unique local Chinese influences. Employing rare and lavish materials and custom-built design features, the Bvlgari SPA distinctly reflects the exclusive Bulgari lifestyle: luxurious design, diverse offerings and exceptional and personalised service.

The 1,500 m2 Bvlgari Spa spreads across two floors of the hotel and displays some of the most extensive wellness facilities available in Beijing, including a 25m swimming pool, a vitality pool, relaxation lounges, eight treatment rooms and two treatment suites, a male grooming room, as well as various heat and water facilities, which include a steam room, a sauna and an ice fountain.

Ingo Schweder, Founder and CEO, GOCO Hospitality, stated, “We very much enjoyed working closely with the highly experienced Bulgari team to help bring their stunning vision to life. The new Bvlgari Spa will truly be a leading wellness facility for the residents of and visitors to Beijing.”

Courtesy HBI