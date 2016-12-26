Cadillac Set Annual Sales Record In China By Topping 100,000 Units Sold

Consistently healthy sales performance has enabled Cadillac to surpass 100,000 vehicles sold in China during the first 11 months of 2016.

Not only do the results represent a 54 percent increase over the same time frame in 2015, but they also set a notable milestone in which Cadillac has sold over 100,000 vehicles in China during a single calendar year — a first for the brand in the Chinese market. What’s more, December sales figures are likely to raise Cadillac’s final 2016 sales figure in China to well over 100,000 units.

“Reaching this milestone reminds us that Cadillac is setting a new standard for aspirational and premium appeal in China,” said Andreas Schaaf, vice president of Cadillac China. “Our new products, our dealers and Cadillac’s global transformation are catalysts for the unprecedented growth we are experiencing.”