Caesars Palace Las Vegas completes $100 million renovation of the Palace Tower

Caesars Palace Las Vegas has recently completed a $100 million renovation of the Palace Tower, the largest of the resort. Renovations to all 1,181 hotel rooms and suites have been completed in the Palace Tower. This is the largest of the various towers at Caesars Palace.

The Palace Tower’s new basic guest rooms mirror most of the recent Caesars Entertainment hotel room renovations. The tones are mute with pops of color to add interest. These rooms now feature grey tones accented by royal blue and champagne gold. Design highlights include pillow-top king and queen beds, stone bathrooms and LED flat-screen televisions.

Located on the 29th floor, the Palace Tower’s ten new villas were designed by L.A.-based KNA Design and feature imported stone and hand-distressed hardwood flooring, powder rooms with furniture-style cabinets and raised wood paneling and fabric upholstered walls. Bathroom detailing includes 24-karat gold-plated plumbing fixtures in the master bathrooms and powder rooms, steam showers, and whirlpool tubs.

“Caesars Palace is known worldwide for its collection of opulent villas, which have hosted some of the world’s most discriminating guests, including celebrities, dignitaries, and royalty,” says Gary Selesner, president of Caesars Palace. “The completely redesigned Palace Tower, including its luxurious new villas, further diversifies the lavish accommodations and elevated service that distinguish Caesars Palace as one of the Strip’s leading resorts.”

Guests in the villas have their own private elevator and 24-hour butler service. Custom features in the villas include:

• Powder rooms designed to look like jewel boxes with custom cabinets

• Imported stone and hand-distressed hardwood flooring

• A curated art program with hand-painted wall murals and art

• Hand-tufted, custom-designed,100 percent wool area rugs and carpets imported from Thailand

• 24K gold-plated plumbing fixtures

• Steam showers in all bathrooms

• Specialty 85-inch or 75-inch televisions with surround sound in living areas, which retail for $20,000

• High-tech toilets

• Fully integrated whirlpool tubs in all bathrooms

Pricing for Palace Tower villas begins at more than $3,000 per night. In addition to the luxurious living space, villa guests are have additional perks and amenities, including the following:

Private elevator entry to the 29th floor of the Palace Tower

Around the clock access to butler service

Limousine transportation to and from McCarran International Airport

VIP check-in and Total Rewards Diamond queuing at locations throughout all Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts

Watch here a video highlighting all of the renovated rooms and new villas at the Palace Tower inside Caesars Palace.

Caesars Entertainment has been renovating and upgrading their hotel rooms in Las Vegas non-stop for the past couple of years. During an investor presentation, they revealed that 90% of their Las Vegas hotel rooms will have been renovated by 2020. Caesars Palace alone has seen redesigns of the Octavius, Julius (formerly Roman) and Augustus Towers.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com