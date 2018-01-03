Cartier to present an exceptional set of 19 mystery clocks at SIHH 2018

For the first time Cartier will be presenting an exceptional set of 19 mystery clocks at the 2018 edition of SIHH (Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie) in Geneva. These creations represent a technical and aesthetic tour de force in the history of both the Maison and of the decorative arts.

These “marvels of horology” as described by the Gazette du Bon Ton in 1925, conceived by Louis Cartier and the Maison’s clockmaker Maurice Coüet, were also inspired by the work of illusionist Jean Eugène Robert-Houdin. The first model came to life in 1912, and the Maison’s production of the mystery clock continues to this day.

In 1973 the Maison acquired one of these marvelous clocks from the art market, a pioneering move which gave birth to what would become known as the Cartier Collection.

The exhibition you see today is an invitation to discover these masterpieces of watchmaking. Their technical and stylistic excellence secures their place among the world’s most important works of art.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com