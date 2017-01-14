Cartier unveils its first-ever lifestyle pop-up store in Macau

Cartier has unveiled its first-ever lifestyle pop-up store with an experiential display to exhibit the Drive de Cartier Watch Collection. The pop-up, located in the Macau Four Seasons T-Galleria by DFS, opened in January 2017 and will remain until the end of February.

Cartier will transform the Shoppes at Four Seasons exhibition area into an “animated open home,” a retail display concept designed to reveal different aspects of the Drive de Cartier lifestyle. Each space will provide an interactive experience, combining the latest digital technology with specialist workshops conducted by a host of prestigious partner companies, creating the perfect space for Cartier’s guests to enjoy a vibrant experience blending dolce vita and celebration.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com