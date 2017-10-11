Celebrating blues, whites and pink – an artist’s cut

This Autumn Thomas Pink is celebrating its blues, whites and pinks.

The British shirt maker has worked with photographer Dylan Thomas to create an alternative and unique view of these traditional formal colours.

The creative union originated from Dylan Thomas’s belief that in most things that are prosaic, that have become part of our mundane lives, lurks a precious beauty.

Thomas Pink commissioned Dylan Thomas to find, unveil and open this beauty up for others to see, resulting in a short animation and series of stills. He also gave his personal “cut” of blues and pinks from the Autumn collection.

“I wanted to go beyond just the colour, the cut and the clean look, and instead to unleash their inner beauty. So I cut them all up! Threw them in the air! And as I witnessed them fluttering and floundering, I wanted to capture what makes these shirts so special – their depth, their sheer excellence, their fundamental attention to detail.” – Dylan Thomas

As part of the collaboration Dylan will be taking over the Instagram account of the British shirtmaker with a simple view – presenting “colour in a man’s world.” Follow @thomas_pink_ to follow his curation until November 1.

Discover more at https://www.thomaspink.com/content/pinkwhiteandblue

ABOUT DYLAN THOMAS

Dylan Thomas has decades of experience bringing out deep beauty in things that have become familiar – from renowned homes, famous politicians and artists, landscapes all over the world, and the everyday. Working today with most of the world’s top photographic titles and editors, Dylan also served as many years as Lord Snowdon’s assistant, giving him rich insight in how to observe and capture a uniquely varied perspective on life.

Courtesy MediaVision