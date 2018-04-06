Champagne Region’s First-Ever Wellness Destination to Open July 1

The storied history of one of the world’s great wine regions – Champagne, France, continues when the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, makes its debut July 1st as the destination’s first luxury hotel and world-class wellness retreat.

Located 90 minutes from Charles de Gaulle Airport, or a mere 10 minutes from the Epernay train station, and overlooking the vineyards that stripe the hills of Épernay and the villages of Champillon and Hauvillers, Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is built like a contemporary amphitheater, offering stunning views from each of its 49 rooms and suites. Reimagining the wine-country retreat for all seasons, the Relais & Châteaux property is spread across a modernist wing, its original 19th-century Post House, and a 16,000 square-foot wellness center, with interiors created by noted designer, Sybille de Margerie. The newly-renovated hotel by Boston-based Champagne Hospitality collection, a group of boutique luxury hotels and spas that includes the award-winning Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barths, embraces the lush bounty of the wineries and the UNESCO World Heritage Site that surround it, while bringing to the region its first world-class destination spa and chef-led gastronomic restaurant.

In concert with renowned Biologique Recherche, the wellness center at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa was designed to pamper, rejuvenate and elevate the body and spirit with nine treatment rooms; state-of-the-art fitness facility; wood-lined yoga studio; eucalyptus-infused sauna; manicure and pedicure stations; and mosaic-tiled hammam. Completing the setting are two temperature-controlled, chaise-lounge-lined swimming pools —one indoor, one outdoor — along with dedicated staff who will quietly deliver invigorating juice blends and guide guests to multiple relaxation lounges within the cozy setting.

Two-star Michelin chef Jean-Denis Rieubland joins Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa as executive chef, where he is charged with two dining experiences – a gourmet dining room, Le Royal, and a more casual, all-day restaurant, Bellevue. Formerly executive chef of Le Chantecler at the Negresco Hotel in Nice, Chef Rieubland brings the highest level of gastronomy to Royal Champagne, where he intends to, preserve French know-how while injecting a contemporary touch. “I feel very inspired by the local organic ingredients and wine of the Champagne region and plan to keep this sun-kissed freshness in my cuisine,” says Rieubland. Rieubland’s cuisine will be influenced not only by his surroundings, but also by a chef’s garden, developed off the kitchen on a large terrace overlooking the hills of Épernay.

Opening rates at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa start at €495 with rooms available over four categories, including the 1150-sq ft Suite Joséphine, a luxurious suite offering a separate living room and sumptuous master bedroom with stunning views of the Champagne valley. With views of the Champagne valley and immaculate gardens, all rooms feature Hermès amenities and offer guests access to the property’s world-class team who can craft curated itineraries throughout all seasons highlighting the best of the hotel and region – from signature spa treatments and wine tastings to hot-air balloon rides and historical tours.

For more information about Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa visit www.royalchampagne.com.

Courtesy Luxury Travel Magazine