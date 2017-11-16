Cheval Blanc Randheli Resort Maldives partners with Hublot for a special edition timepiece

On the heels of the announcement that Bedat & Co. will be the official timekeeper of Cathay Pacific airlines comes the news that LVMH‘s Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives have partnered with Hublot to create a special edition timepiece called the Classic Fusion Special Edition.

This watch picks up on the best part of a vacation to the Cheval Blanc Randheli- the varying shades of blue that are waiting to be discovered in the surrounding ocean. Parisian artist Vincent Beaurin, designer of the signature works of art at the Cheval Blanc Maison in the Maldives was commissioned to help create the unique dial using sand.

“Just like the blue waters surrounding Cheval Blanc Randheli, the captivating blue tones of the two new timepieces dedicated to the Maison create an appealing aura on the wrist, offering wearers a new experience with time,” said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.

The Classic Fusion Cheval Blanc Randheli Special Edition is available in 45mm and 38mm versions with brushed metal cases and blue crocodile straps. The smaller version also features a halo of crystalline stones on the bezel. Both watches can only be purchased at the Cheval Blanc Randheli Concept Store, in the dedicated Hublot area.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com