Chopard spectacular launches at Baselworld 2017

For the Centenary Anniversary of Baselworld 2017, Chopard is presenting its latest and finest creations in jewellery and watchmaking.

L.U.C

Last year at Baselworld, we had the pleasure of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of our Fleurier Manufacture by showcasing, amongst other marvels, the L.U.C Perpetual Chrono. These horology masterpieces blend together infinite precision and ultimate elegance to a tee. Chopard will be presenting new editions and various L.U.C timepieces that will provide a thrill to the most demanding collectors: the L.U.C Lunar One, the L.U.C XP Esprit de Fleurier Peony, the L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer and the L.U.C XPS Twist QF Fairmined.

MILLE MIGLIA

Another exciting feature to be discovered this year during Baselworld, and on the occasion of the 90th Anniversary of the legendary car race, is the Mille Miglia Classic XL 90th Anniversary Limited Edition. Chopard has proudly served as the Official Time Keeper of the Mille Miglia for over 29 years and each race is a rare moment of pleasure for the Scheufele family, who not only compete in the open-road endurance rally, but also design a sporty watch that serves as a true partner for the drivers as it is equipped with a COSC chronometer-certified high-precision watch ’engine’.

HAPPY DIAMONDS

Another unmissable favorite at the trendsetting show will be the recent releases of Chopard’s iconic Happy Diamonds, which celebrated its 40th Anniversary last year. The Happy Diamonds Collection is a vibrant ode to freedom with its dancing diamonds encapsulated in a watch or in delightful pieces of jewellery. The new Happy Ocean watch is bound to plunge you into a joyful adventure. If you are a fool for color, this year will sweep you away with the vibrant new hues of our Happy Hearts line. Its bangles and rings come in all sizes and colors and can be mixed and combined for an extra dose of fun. Happy Diamonds also comes in extraordinary high jewellery pieces or extravagant watches for an extra sparkle.

HIGH JEWELLERY

Our presence at Baselworld would not be complete without our majestuous and most awaited Haute Joaillerie collections. Nothing will surface from the secrecy of our ateliers until the big day, but you can rest assured that spectacular and dazzling creations will be presented, upon which you can feast your eyes.

As you can see, Chopard’s presence at Baselworld will be a celebration of craftsmanship and creativity, and there will be many, many sumptuous surprises! We are delighted to present a new and unexpected departure for the Ice Cube Collection. For lovers of contemporary and geometric shapes, this range of understated elegance is made for you.

