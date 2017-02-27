Christie’s taps affluent Chinese market with Zaobao.com

Christie’s International Real Estate is entering a partnership with Chinese digital news portal Zaobao.com to include monthly real estate content in an effort to strengthen ties to its regional audience.

According to Zaobao.com, the online publication reaches more than 4 million affluent Chinese consumers per month, whom Christie’s hopes to entice. The partnership will result in not just advertising from Christie’s, but also insight, commentary, analysis and themed round-ups.

“Being the exclusive launch partner of Zaobao’s property section has expanded our company’s exposure meaningfully in the Asia Pacific region,” said Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Our global affiliates gain a powerful new distribution vehicle in this key global luxury market while Zaobao will benefit by having exclusive access to editorial content featuring insights from the world’s leading authority on luxury real estate.

“We are confident that this partnership will be a pivotal step in providing Zaobao readers with access to the property listing information and market expertise they seek,” he said.

Real estate content

Christie’s will now be sharing branded search promotions on Zaobao.com to expand its advertising to the digital pub’s readership.

However, in addition to the branded advertising, Christie’s will also be launching several editorial initiatives on the Web site. Both parties hope the partnership will bring content to readers that they are interested in.

Zaobao.com’s parent company and print publication Singapore Press Holdings will also be sending out a monthly print out for Christie’s. The monthly will feature listings from the real estate firm.

Singapore Press Holdings will share Christie’s monthly with its 250,000 subscribers.

The online publication claims it receives 18 million unique visits and more than 148 million page views a month. The average time spent per session per visitor is 19 minutes.

Consumers from Mainland China make up 85 percent of the site’s traffic. Christie’s might fair well by sharing real estate content in regards to universities and colleges overseas, as 72 percent of site visitors noted they plan to study abroad.

Christie’s is hoping to corner these affluent consumers.

Similarly, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates signed an agreement with a local Chinese real estate Web site to generate stronger interest in its property listings among affluent buyers from China.

The realty firm announced its alliance with Juwai.com on Sept. 7. Juwai.com is a popular real estate Web site with more than 2 million monthly visitors, which helps Sotheby’s ensure visibility for its high-end properties in 65 countries and territories (see more).

Affluent Chinese consumers

The United Kingdom’s European Union referendum vote caused the pound to decline in value and, as a result, affluent Chinese are finding the country an attractive travel destination, according to a report by Hurun.

In its “UK Luxury Brands in China” report, a focused summary based of the “Best of the Best Awards 2017” survey and the “Chinese Luxury Consumer 2017” study, Hurun explored the impact British brands are having on China’s luxury consumer. British brands and culture, in many ways, represent the old guard of luxury due to dedication to heritage, quality and craftsmanship, concepts that align with Chinese sentiment (see more).

“Founded in 2009, PropGOLuxury.com is the leading global luxury property media group reaching a combined audience of affluent Chinese and English property consumers globally,” said George Varvitsiotis, managing director at Zaobao.com.

“We only work with the most exclusive luxury property agencies and we are pleased to establish a comprehensive marketing partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, with a proven track record for providing their clients with white glove concierge luxury property services,” he said.

“PropGOLuxury also exclusively powers online real estate for the Financial Times, Chinese New York Times and SPH’s Lianhe Zaobao, among many other media groups in its expanding global luxury property network.”

By Courtesy Luxury Daily