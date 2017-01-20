Citizenship by Investment: How to Call the Caribbean Home

As our world becomes increasingly globalised, a number of high-net-worth individuals are seeking Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes to provide them with a safe place to live, as well as a route to happiness.

Initially designed by international Governments as a means to attract foreign investment and successful individuals to the country, CBI programmes are now providing individuals and their families the opportunity to better their lifestyle, while providing their new citizenship country with investment.

“Countries offering CBI programs, and in particular those of the Caribbean, are constantly improving the vetting of their applicants to remain leaders in the investor immigration market.” Comments Micha-Rose Emmett, Managing Director at CS Global Partners.

Applicants are vetted on their individual merits, and all foreign nationals are eligible to apply for a CBI programme providing they are 18 or over, in good health, have no criminal history and are able to make the investment required. Applicants are subjected to a vetting process by the Government, who often employ a third party to review applications before a recommendation is made by a cabinet as to whether the applicant should be granted citizenship. Following an approval in principle, the appropriate investment is required to be made, where a certificate of citizenship is provided. This then allows the applicant to apply for a passport.

Grenada has one of the most popular CBI programmes due to its quick application process which takes 60 business days. Applicants do not also need to have resided in Grenada prior to application, undertake a test on language, education or business level. The country is also well known for its unique lifestyle offering.

Other countries who also offer CBI programmes in the Caribbean include; Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis. Programmes in the Caribbean are known to generate a great source of revenue for the countries which are used for worthwhile projects to improve local life, as well as the country itself.

Investment Required

The investment required for each country varies depending on the programmes available. For example, the National Transformation Fund (NTF) in Grenada, which helps to improve the economy for a variety of projects in the country, requires a contribution of US$200,000 for an applicant and a family of four. If choosing to invest in real estate, then the required amount is US$350,000. Application, Government due diligence and processing fees are then an additional cost.

Where, a minimum investment in the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) in St Kitts and Nevis costs US$325,000 for the main applicant and a family of four, and US$400,000 for real estate. There are a number of admin costs which are then payable on top of these amounts.

As applicants work with an International Marketing Agents rather than directly with the Government they are on hand to advise on all aspects of the application and investment process.

Caribbean Lifestyle

It’s not just the countries who benefit either, the Caribbean offers an incredible lifestyle for its citizens.

As the Caribbean is home to a number of CBI programmes, citizens can expect it to be full of expats who now call the region home, and enjoy the relaxing lifestyle that comes with Caribbean living. Locals are known for being laidback and carefree, so citizens can expect to take life at a much slower pace than they may previously be used to.

Aside from being a destination which features on many of our bucket lists, the Caribbean is also home to some of the best medical universities in the world – especially, renowned St George’s University in Grenada. Citizens of the Caribbean have greatly contributed to the national development of their countries; with Grenada’s literacy rate currently at 96%.

The Caribbean is made up of around 7,000 islands – meaning there is plenty to explore for new citizens. Antigua has a beach for every day of the year, and plenty of the smaller, secluded islands are accessible by boat. Aside from being known for it’s stunning beaches, a large majority of the Caribbean is also home to rainforests – Dominica, Puerto Rico and Grenada have some of the best.

As a largely social and friendly community, Caribbean locals love to celebrate and citizens can expect to join the party too. Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, Junkanoo in The Bahamas and St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival are some of the most famous to attend.

The Caribbean truly is a home from home, and as our world becomes increasingly globalised, people from all over the world are often found residing in the Caribbean. With CBI programmes helping to make this a reality for many, the Caribbean caters to it’s foreign citizens far better than previously, while still retaining its local charm.

