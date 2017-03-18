Classic design never goes out of style and what’s old is new again at TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer is one our favorite luxury brands for 2 reasons: Sporty and elegant design that never goes out style and price points that make the brand a flagship for accessible luxury.

TAT Heuer timepieces can easily be worn on the wrist of a pilot in control of an F-22 or at the cuff of the finest Tuxedo. The watchmaker’s designs even look stunning accessorized with that little black dress.

These are dicey times for luxury watch makers. New models are suffering the wraith of the smartwatch as consumers decide to adopt this technology or stick with something that ticks. On the flip side, the vintage luxury watch business has seen runaway success and auctioneers like Phillips are reporting record pricing for vintage and previously acquired luxury timepieces.

Phillips will be hosting a TAG Heuer exclusive auction in Geneva in November (2017). 49 rare and vintage timepieces will go across the block and experts expect the upward trend in pricing to continue especially because of the cachet of this particular brand.

Some highlights from the auction include an ‘innovative’ square head ‘Steve McQueen’ Monaco model similar to the one the actor wore in the movie LeMans. This example has is complete with a stainless steel bracelet.

The auction will also feature some very desirable examples from the company’s early Autavia line. Combining the words auto and aviation, The Autavia nameplate and design was created for the needs of high performance time keeping. A highly collectible 1969 Autavia ‘Siffert Chronomatic’ with a stunning white and black contrasting color scheme could reach $80,000 as it crosses the block.

“It is my absolute pleasure to offer what is, without any doubt, the finest collection of vintage Heuer watches to come to the market in recent years. Comprised of some of the rarest and best preserved examples of Heuer’s iconic models, Richard Crosthwaite and Paul Gavin’s superb taste, collecting discipline, and masterful curation are reflected brilliantly in the collection we are thrilled to present this fall.” Aurel Bacs, Senior Consultant – Phillips

At the top of the roster is another rare and early ‘first execution’ Autavia chronograph made in 1962. This lot comes complete with original documentation and tags and is expected to price out at over $100,000.

Watch historians and brand fanatics will note that while the Carerra lineup is what TAG’s are known for, the Autavia model range was the company’s core model in the 1960’s and 70’s. To pay homage to that distinction, TAG is bringing back the Autavia for 2017 in a limited edition. This new watch is not a straight up re-issue but a modern interpretation of classic TAG Heuer design elements.

Smartwatches may be all the rage these days, even TAG has a ‘connected smartwatch, nothing will ever replace the feel of a finely engineered and beautifully styled piece of hardware firmly planted on the wrist. TAG Heuer is one of those accessible luxury brands that still stands the test of time and remains highly relevant in today’s marketplace.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media