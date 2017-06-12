Classic Pieces of Jewellery Every Girl Needs

When it comes to women’s jewellery it can be often difficult to find the perfect piece – there is simply too much choice! So, instead of wasting money of fast fashion items, why not get a collection of jewellery that can be mixed and matched to suit every style and occasion?

Here we have the jewellery pieces that we feel every lady should own…

Delicate Necklaces

Every lady should have a delicate necklace in their collections that will go with every outfit. You need something that will take you from day to night which can be worn every day. Dainty necklaces are designed to look as good with a plain t-shirt as they will with a beautifully fitted bodycon dress. Stores like H&M, Topshop, and Etsy for an array of choices.

Classic Stud Earrings

A pretty pair of classic stud earrings can be the difference between looking fab or drab. Every gal needs a good pair of studs to finish your outfits off in style. Studs not only make you feel glamorous but they can be used on an everyday basis, adding a touch of flair to both your office or night out wear. Brands like Theo Fennell, Gucci, and Tresor Paris are perfect ideal.

Charm Bracelets

Charm bracelets, similar to earrings, will provide plenty of unique style and beauty in an instant. They can be matched with your own bracelets, but you shouldn’t be afraid to try it on its own either. You can add on charms year after year, to create a truly unique bracelet. Thomas Sabo Charm Bracelets from Peter Jackson, for example, offer an endless amount of charms and bracelet designs.

A Ring!

Married, engaged or single, every girl should wear a ring.Whether you choose stackable, vintage or diamond ring, there’s a look out there for everyone! Not only will they make you feel that little bit more dressed up, certain rings can actually elongate and slim your fingers! Try different rings on and see how they look and feel. Classic choices at a bargain price include Pandora, or daisy jewellery.

To Conclude…

We hope you enjoyed of classic jewellery picks. A girl doesn’t need hundreds of pieces of jewellery in her collection. Stick to these classics and you’ll cover all occasions and all your jewellery needs at a fraction of the cost.

