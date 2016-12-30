Colette, Mad Paris team for quirky, limited-edition Rolex

Paris-based retailer Colette is taking a lackadaisical approach to timekeeping in a limited-edition collaboration with Mad Paris and Rolex.

Founded in 2007, Mad Paris customizes the flagship models of renowned watchmakers to create timepieces that are individual to the owner. Bespoke capabilities is a elemental pillar of luxury, making Mad Paris’ business model suitable for affluents and tastemakers alike.

For its collaboration with Colette, Mad Paris outfitted Rolex’s Milgauss model.

The stainless steel Rolex features a white face with handwritten text in Colette’s signature royal blue. Rolex’s crown motif has also been repurposed in the color.

Mad Paris x Colette’s timepiece keeps the Milgauss’ lightning bolt second, also in blue, to keep Rolex’s codes within the collaboration.

Text on the face of the timepiece reads, “Who cares I’m already late.” The numerals are scattered at the bottom as if they fell from their positions around the watch face.

The result is a fun and quirky timepiece, limited to five pieces.

Now sold out, Colette sold the timepiece online. The Mad Paris x Colette “Who Cares” watch retailed for $18,200.

A standard Rolex Milgauss timepiece retails for about $7,000.

Colette often has brand exclusives that draw attention to its Paris shop.

For example, the Apple Watch, then newly launched, was presented for one day only at Colette to bring the new technology to the store’s typical luxury goods consumer (see story).

Also, Colette carried a portion of the 999 limited-edition Karl Lagerfeld Barbie Dolls designed two years ago.

The toymaker fashioned the doll to resemble Mr. Lagerfeld’s signature style and was inspired by his likeness and the designs of his eponymous label. The doll wears a tailored black jacket on top of a white high-collared men’s shirt with French cuffs, a black satin cravat and black fitted jeans featuring Karl Lagerfeld’s all-over head print (see story).