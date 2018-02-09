Concours d’Elégance Suisse (CES) on course for its third edition

Partnerships signed with private banking group Julius Baer and Swiss watchmaker Breitling

Coppet, February 8th 2018 – Capitalizing on the success of the two preceding editions, Mathias Doutreleau, founder of the Concours d’Elégance Suisse, is organizing a third event on the theme “From Modernity to Design” that will take place from June 22nd to 24th 2018, in the prestigious setting of the gardens of the Château de Coppet (Switzerland). Thanks to two freshly signed new partnerships with Julius Baer private bank and the watch manufacturer Breitling, the Concours d’Elégance affirms its desire to occupy a leading position in the international arena and will be inviting its audience to a preview at the forthcoming Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) 2018!

Renowned partners: Bank JULIUS BAER and Swiss watchmaker BREITLING

The Concours d’Elégance Suisse is honored to have been selected by the Julius Baer private bank, renowned for focusing its sponsorship activities on exclusive and proactive initiatives that seek to preserve tradition in all its forms. The Swiss banking group also advocates an ethical stance based on integrity, honesty and transparency, all of which echo the choices made by CES founder, Mathias Doutreleau.

Gabriele Odone, Head Private Banking Geneva at Julius Baer, explains the essentials that link the two entities: “The Concours d’Elégance Suisse celebrates the expertise, passion and constant quest for innovation that has existed since the time of the automobile trailblazers. Julius Baer is delighted to support this event with which we share a certain vision of excellence and attachment to this heritage, the foundation of all future progress.”

A passion for performance, a love of fine mechanics, pioneering various means of transport and highlighting their traditions are all values that naturally unite Breitling – famed for its technical timepieces and particularly its chronographs – and the Concours d’Elégance Suisse.

Georges Kern, CEO Breitling, shares his vision of the partnership: “We are proud to be the official partner of the Concours d’Elegance Suisse, which celebrates – with unrivalled passion – the legacy of the golden age of automobiles. It’s an ideal partnership: like Breitling’s timepieces, every car displayed at the Concours tells a truly unique story.“

The Swiss Manufacture can look back on a longstanding tradition of mechanical innovation in its chosen field of horology, an approach closely akin to that of the Concours d’Elégance Suisse, which pays tribute to the historical and cultural heritage of the automobile, as well as to the tradition of the Geneva Concours d’Elégance held from 1927 to 1955.

Building on the same historic DNA, the three partners are planning a stunning edition for the CES 2018, in terms of technical excellence as well as the tough screening and selection process. Organized in accordance with the official rules of the major international competitions, the Concours d’Elégance Suisse will welcome vintage cars from Switzerland and Europe as well as overseas to the bucolic setting provided by the Château de Coppet.

Acclaimed by the greatest!

Adolfo Orsi and Ed Gilbertson, whose track record includes judging the legendary Pebble Beach and Villa d’Este competitions, will once again chair the Jury of the Concours d’Elégance Suisse 2018, ensuring the smooth running of the competition alongside international experts, drivers and automobile historians, not to mention enthusiastic collectors!

As members of the highly prestigious International Chief Judge Advisory Group (http://icjag.org), Adolfo Orsi and Ed Gilbertson champion an extremely strict charter that hinges on strict criteria of originality and authenticity, an area in which their extensive experience goes unchallenged. Against this background, the car that wins the Best of Show award will be the result of a decision-making process based on uncompromising rules of assessment.

Mathias Doutreleau, founder of the Concours d’Elégance Suisse, explains his vision: “We have decided to subject the cars in the Competition to the stringent rules established by the ICJAG, as we adhere to its objectives supporting the preservation of the heritage and original expertise found in the motoring world. To celebrate this exceptional heritage appropriately, it is essential that we present cars that reflect the spirit and imagination of their creators, while avoiding those which have been distorted by the influence of their owners at some time or another. Our Jury therefore calls on the skills of passionate individuals who share this vision of preservation and who, thanks to their knowledge and experience, are able to assess the originality or authenticity of a car with integrity.”

GIMS – The Concours d’Elégance Suisse at the Geneva Motor Show for the first time

For the first time, the Concours d’Elégance Suisse will be featured at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), an unmissable event featuring in the world’s top five auto shows and which attracts some 700,000 visitors annually. On this occasion, from March 8th to 18th 2018, the competition will present the magnificent 1935 Avions-Voisin C25 Aérodyne, Best of Show winner at the 2017 Concours d’Elégance Suisse. Fans of vintage cars will be able to visit the CES booth to meet the founder, discover the 2018 program, and discuss the values and passion that drive them.

More information to be shared in the coming weeks…

For more information regarding the Concours rules, registration forms and 2018 Program visit our website: www.concoursdelegancesuisse.com

