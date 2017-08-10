Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach opens September 2017

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is set to debut as Conrad’s second Florida property this September. Situated along the city’s North beach, the 290-suite resort will feature designs from late architect and designer Michael Graves.

Inspired by the region’s famed waterways, suite designs will include nautical décor complemented by balcony views of the Atlantic Ocean or Intracoastal Waterways. Among the four onsite dining concepts will be the signature venue Terra Mare and the gourmet marketplace Cornucopia. Bars at the lobby and pool are also set to open. In addition to the 20,000-square-foot pool deck, the property will house amenities such as the 4,000-square-foot Conrad Spa, an onsite library, fire pits, and cabanas. The resort will also be equipped with a total of 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including ten meeting rooms, an outdoor Ocean Terrace, and the 4,524-square-foot Ocean Ballroom.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com