Consumer upgrades drive China’s luxury car market

Despite continuing sluggish growth in Chinese car sales, the luxury car market continues to rise, as more consumers choose the option of upgrading to a better quality, higher status vehicle, Yicai.com reported.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, in 2017, sales of luxury cars increased 18% from a year earlier, compared to only 1.4% in growth of overall car sales.

The sales data released by car companies shows that the first tier of luxury cars, including Audi, BMW and Mercedes, have witnessed a year-on-year rise of 1.1%, 1.5% and 25.9% respectively over last year.

While the second tier luxury brands, including Cadillac, Jaguar Land Rover, Lexus and Volvo, all report growth of more than 20% from a year earlier.

In 2017, China surpassed 210 million in car ownership, and more than 60% of private cars have entered the age of five years.

Thus, the replacement demand will continue to rise. The luxury car market is expected to continue its more-than-10% annual growth of sales in the following years, according to a report released by Essence International.

Courtesy Asia Times