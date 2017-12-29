Corvette ZR1 Convertible Comes Back From 1970

Chevy chopped the top off the 2019 Corvette ZR1 in Los Angeles.

The introduction of the C7 ZR1 convertible marks the first time the legendary RPO code has been available since the introduction of the track ready package in 1970.

Chevy says ZR1 coupes and convertibles are nearly identical, with the only structural changes being accommodations for the folding top and repositioning the safety mounts. The weight penalty for open-top motoring is a paltry 60 pounds, and drop top track day enthusiasts will be pleased to know the coupe’s optional ZTK Performance Pack will be available on convertible ZR1s as well.

“The ZR1 convertible is a no-compromise supercar,” said Corvette Executive Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter. “Thanks to the strong structure, the suspension tuning between coupe and convertible models is identical, meaning the ZR1 convertible offers the same benchmark performance, including a top speed of over 200 mph.”

The ZR1 coupe will top out at 212-mph in standard, low-wing form, the optional high wing creates more drag, but Chevy claims its still capable of 200+ mph.

More information regarding the 6.2-liter LT5 V8’s performance was made available. When hooked to the 8-speed automatic transmission the 755 horsepower supercharged small-block will hurtle the car to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds and push it down the quarter mile in the high 10-second range.

A new patent-pending exhaust system gives the ZR1 its snarly barking flame spitting character. The design builds on the Z06’s bi-modal exhaust and offers four distinct decibel levels: Stealth, Tour, Sport and Track.

The ZR1’s stealth mode is quieter than the Z06’s, but Track mode is significantly angrier thanks to a spring-loaded passive valve which can be closed, allowing virtually unrestricted exhaust flow for maximum performance.

Pricing was also announced in LA, with the 2019 Corvette ZR1 coupe carrying a suggested retail price of $119,995, while the convertible will command $123,995.

By Courtesy Luxury4Play