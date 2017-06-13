Crystal AirCruises to Fly Inaugural Journey During China’s “Golden Week”

Crystal AirCruises’ Boeing 777, Crystal Skye, has been chartered for an inaugural 10 Day/9 Night “Golden Week Holiday AirCruise” from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 8, 2017, starting from Hong Kong. The charter will be managed by Genting Hong Kong, Crystal’s parent company. Crystal Skye will then be available for charters and other special interest AirCruises.

The move serves the vast luxury travel market in China and increases Crystal’s brand presence in the region, Crystal said. As Crystal expands its portfolio of global travel experiences, the shift of Crystal Skye to special interest charters provides a distinct luxury option.

Crystal will take delivery of Crystal Skye on August 1 from Greenpoint Technologies in Washington. The aircraft will be christened in August.

Travelers booked on all previously-scheduled Crystal AirCruises journeys in 2017 and 2018 will receive a full refund and a complimentary experience on a Crystal Ocean or River cruise in either 2017 or 2018. Affected voyages are: August 31, 2017 “Peninsula Grand Inaugural Crystal AirCruise;” October 21, 2017 “Around the World: Iconic Sites;” December 22, 2017 “Holidays Around the World;” March 31, 2018 “Temples, Treasures & Safaris;” June 1, 2018 “Savoring the Winelands;” September 8, 2018 “Exotic Adventures;” October 13, 2018 “South Pacific Explorer.”

Crystal Skye has a high crew to passenger ratio. Crystal Exclusive Class has seats 84 guests are designed for maximum personal space and ergonomic comfort, all of which convert to 180-degree lie-flat beds. The expansive social lounge with a stand-up bar fosters friendly camaraderie among luxury travelers, Crystal said. Cuisine will be prepared by an executive chef in two state-of-the-art galleys, and paired with an elegant premium wine list from the Crystal Skye Cellar.

Guests will also enjoy comforts and conveniences including Bose Noise Canceling headphones, Apple iPads, complimentary global Wi-Fi, interactive TVs with on-demand programming and music library, individual USB ports and power outlets, and a live cockpit-to-ground listening channel. Additionally, spacious lavatories appointed with luxury amenities, like a private jet, offer more than the comforts of home during the global journeys.

Courtesy Travel Agent Central