Cunard challenges cruise misconceptions in visual journey

Luxury cruise line Cunard is encouraging 2017 bookings through a stylish film capturing its “Everything you wanted, nothing you expected” mantra.

Cunard’s film of the same name takes viewers through the experiences she may have while onboard its cruise ships. Broken down into three key themes, the film highlights time, space and a life less ordinary to underscore the experience had while cruising with Cunard.

Cruising toward luxury

Cunard’s Everything you wanted, nothing you expected film was produced by creative agency Alpha Century.

Shot over 7 days, the film takes viewers through a tour of the Queen Mary 2. The iconic cruise ship recently underwent a $132 million refurbishment, drawing inspiration from the original ship, launched during the peak art-deco movement of the 1930s, and contemporary interior design (see story).

Cunard has a wide number of experiential programs on board to keep passengers engaged over the course of the long journey across the Atlantic. Many of these programs are spirits and culinary in nature.

For example, Cunard infused the cocktail experience had on board with the legacies of its noteworthy commodores.

Cunard Commodores have directed the cruise liner’s ships across the world’s oceans for nearly two centuries and Cunard counts more knighthoods among its captains than any other cruise liner. Fittingly, the seven captains to be honored with knighthood will be personified in a libation served at the Commodore Club on each of the Cunard Queens (see story).

Instead of hiring actors to portray Queen Mary 2 passengers, Cunard’s film follows the journey of a dozen actual guests traveling between Southampton, Britain and New York.

Cunard’s Transatlantic Crossing is a much-loved tradition, that can be misunderstood by those who have not yet experienced the Atlantic Ocean route. The film works to highlight onboard culture and the new pursuits available to guests.

“It was immediately clear to us that the experiences and atmosphere available throughout the remastered Queen Mary 2 needed little or no embellishment,” said Barnaby Girling, executive creative director at Alpha Century in a statement. “The variety, scale and sheer visual impact created by Cunard allowed us to essentially shoot the reality of Transatlantic crossing and then amplify it with immersive sound design.”

Experiences underscored in the film include in-room butler service, dining options such as afternoon tea, health wellness activities such as spa treatments and jogging, and even sports like fencing. Nighttime entertainment, dancing and fine dining is also explored.

Cunard’s film ends with a couple reading the newspaper in bed as New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty come into view.

