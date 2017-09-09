Damac to launch villas with Cavalli-branded interiors in Dubai

Damac Properties has announced that it is partnering with Italy’s Roberto Cavalli Group to launch villas with interiors bearing the Just Cavalli brand.

The villas, reportedly the first in the world to feature Cavalli-branded interiors, will be located within Damac’s Akoya Development in Dubailand.

Commenting on the company’s partnership with Cavalli, Hussain Sajwani, chairman of Damac Properties , said: “We are pleased to collaborate with prestigious fashion brand Roberto Cavalli to offer our customers a bespoke real estate product.

“As pioneers in branded real estate in Dubai, this association will further expand our stable of unique living concepts for our discerning customers and open a new market segment for Cavalli, marking the brand’s venture into real estate.”

He added: “Moreover, luxury real estate in Dubai is in high demand and we are delighted to launch branded villas at a very competitive price point that makes these properties attractive to both investors and end-users.”

Describing the Just Cavalli design as consisting of “bold patterns in earthy tones”, Damac further announced that the villas will go on sale on 6 September across all its sales centres.

Meanwhile, Gian Giacomo Ferraris, chief executive officer of Roberto Cavalli SpA , said: “We are excited [to extend] the Just Cavalli brand into real estate, and what better place to do this than in Dubai, where a large audience of customers seek branded properties that are distinctive.”

Just Cavalli, Ferraris noted, is one of the group’s lines targeted “at young fashion enthusiasts who seek luxury with a twist in a fun and bold style”.

He continued: “Just Cavalli villas are a first for us, and we are confident in Damac’s ability to successfully execute this project to the highest levels of sophistication and offer an unrivalled lifestyle proposition to investors.”

According to Damac, the Just Cavalli villas are available in several configurations and sizes, including three-bedroom units that offer rooftop terraces and standalone six-bedroom options for larger families.

