DAMEN’s SeaXplorer Yachts Redefine Superyacht Luxury

Now that Dutch shipbuilder DAMEN, in cooperation with its luxury yacht builder AMELS has announced the sale of their second SeaXplorer 75—a stylish, sturdy and highly customized 246-foot-long expedition yacht that’s capable of breaking through polar ice (in addition to providing ultra-lux accommodations), it’s safe to say that ultra-lux expedition yachts are way more than just a passing fad. And now that I’ve returned from a mind-expanding trip to Antarctica aboard a much smaller (only 160-foot long) private yacht, it’s easy to see why some adventurous billionaires are opting to build expedition yachts like the SeaXplorer 75 rather than one of the many opulent superyachts cruising the Mediterranean this summer.

The SeaXplorer 75 stands out because of its striking design. But it also stands out because of its capabilities. According to advanced reports, it will not only be equipped with a full dive center but it will also allow for two helicopters to take off and land on deck in addition to having full below-deckstorage for two helicopters as well.

“Together with his guests, our client plans to visit some of the most beautiful and remote areas of the world,” comments Commercial Director Rose Damen. “They will be skiing and snowboarding on pristine slopes like Kamchatka and sport fishing or submersible diving in places like Papua New Guinea and the Galápagos Islands. They will be in places with no supporting infrastructure, no roads and no heliports within range. So we designed the SeaXplorer 75 to carry out such complex operations with the highest level of safety, redundancy and autonomy.

That’s why the owner requires two helicopters. Heli-skiing and heli-boarding in remote areas is hugely popular with those who have access to a helicopter. But even for the commercial operators flying from established helicopter bases with several aircraft the risks are significant. Then, when you take your own helicopter into remote mountainous (often poorly mapped) terrain, far out of range of the nearest rescue services, landing at high altitude in low temperatures and unpredictable turbulence, with the possibility of poor visibility, avalanches, and loose objects or equipment getting caught in downwash, having a back-up helicopter is more of a necessity than a luxury. But everything is relative and the SeaXplorer has no shortage of luxury features as well.

The yacht is designed to accommodate 12 guests as well as 25 crew and expedition staff. The full custom interiors will feature the finest luxury quality and finishing created by the Owner’s choice of interior designer. The layout includes plenty of outdoor spaces for al fresco dining and enjoying the sun and sea, and the SeaXplorer’s unique bow point observation lounge with panoramic views, and seven luxurious suites on Main Deck and Upper Deck.

“Our designs in the SeaXplorer range are a great starting point to quickly create customized yachts for specific Owner requirements,” comments Mark Vermeulen, DAMEN Product Director. “The SeaXplorer 75 shares the range’s core attributes: compliance with the IMO Polar Code, the long periods of autonomy at sea, and the crossover of superyacht luxury with professional capability.”

Additional features that make the SeaXplorer 75 the perfect yacht for an owner who wants to go everywhere on Earth, and literally do everything when they get there include: a swim platform leading to the dive center, wellness center, sun deck hot tub, below-deck storage for jet skis, snowmobiles and a garage for 30-foot long party tender among other boats.