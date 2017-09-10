DeWitt invited as exhibitor at the Biennale de Paris

Paris (France) / Meyrin-Genève (Switzerland), September 2017 – The Swiss High Horology Manufacture DeWitt is one of the only two watch brands invited at the Biennale de Paris, le Salon des Antiquaires, held in the French capital’s Grand Palais from 11 to 17 September 2017. The arts lover from all over the world will discover the brand’s universe and timepieces during the event. Indeed the brand bearing the logo of the Emperor Napoleon 1st will draw all those who are passionate for beautiful objects.

On the occasion of the Biennale de Paris, the High Horology Manufacture DeWitt exhibits its timepieces on a very unique and special booth designed by famous French artist Daniel Hourdé. His latest artwork consisted in exhibiting 22 statues on the Pont des Arts in Paris on May and June 2016. This talented artist collaborated on the project of a new booth for DeWitt. The booth is an all-golden 50 square meters space adorned with imperial bees carved on mirrors and Ws standing for DeWitt, through which the visitors can admire the famous glass roof of the prestigious Grand Palais.

Amongst DeWitt’s collections, which the visitors of the Biennale de Paris are invited to discover, feature the iconic Academia, the architectural Twenty-8-Eight, the elegant Classic and the contemporary Glorious Knight. All these models are a token of the brand’s technical achievement, daring design and creative strength. The ladies’ collections Alma, Blue Empire, Lady Pressy, Golden Afternoon and « Métiers d’Art » demonstrate the know-how of the Manufacture’s dial-makers showcasing refined jewellery pieces and highly sophisticated hand-made dials. Besides, relaying on their extraordinary handcrafting artistry, DeWitt offers tailor-made timepieces with custom-made colours, special finishing, personal drawings or logos. This year’s novelties are also on display, as for example the new stainless steel line “Male Wishes” made for those who wish to afford a high horology watch meeting the high standards of finish adopted by the Swiss manufacture. The newly released Academia Skeleton belongs to the manufacture’s series of emblematic watch creations with its very distinctive aesthetics and function.

On the occasion of the 2017 edition of the Biennale de Paris, DeWitt’s highlight is the Academia Mathematical, the mysterious watch that has no hands. Its aesthetic design and mechanical structure reflect DeWitt’s uniquely inventive approach to watchmaking. Fitted with an 18-carat rose gold case, it represents a unique technical innovation born in the Swiss manufacture. There are no hands, but rather totally autonomous jumping numerals that come to life by lighting up in the centre of the watch to indicate the passage of time. Comprising 384 pieces, the Mathematical patented movement is produced in-house and hand-assembled by master watchmakers. This extraordinary timepiece was nominated at the 2015 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève and won the Prix Montre Design at the 2016 Watchfair Luxembourg.

The High Horology Manufacture DeWitt was founded in 2003 by Count Jérôme de Witt, descendant of emperors and kings in Europe, including such illustrious ancestors as the Emperor Napoleon 1st and King Jérôme of Westphalia, with the closest relative being King Leopold II of Belgium, his great grandfather.

Like his prestigious forefathers, who built up an extraordinary collection of timekeepers, Mr de Witt cultivates a love of mechanical horology. Over the years, he has been collecting extraordinary watchmaking tools dating back to the 17th century to the early 20th century – over 250 in all –, which are exhibited in the Manufacture in Meyrin-Geneva. The brand’s founder harbours a great sense of respect for the watchmaking artisans who have for centuries devoted their knowledge, dexterity and patience to transforming the passage of time into authentic works of art. The Manufacture belongs to the very few which have entirely integrated dial-making, including the art of guilloché-work performed by hand engraving on historical 18th and 19th century rose engines.

This strong and authentic heritage is represented on the side of each DeWitt watch decorated with the same aesthetical distinctive twenty-four imperial column design. Technical sophistication, extreme concern for detail, high-end finishing and total respect for Swiss craftsmanship skills stand for the brand’s quest for perfection. In DeWitt Manufacture, which houses all traditional watchmaking activities, from the conception of watchmaking innovations developed by its engineers and designers right through to production of all components of the movement, two innovations were born: The Tourbillon Différentiel – winner of the Prix d’Innovation at the 2005 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève – and the Tourbillon à Force Constante, both patented power-reserve winding systems in a tourbillon-equipped watch.

Thus, the technique and design of DeWitt watches stands out from traditional watchmaking and gives its owner a sense of exclusivity. They are all equipped with a DeWitt movement manufactured and signed by master watchmakers. All the timepieces being produced by hand in limited series in the Swiss based manufacture are genuine pieces of art or exceptional objects to collect.

Courtesy DeWitt