DFS unveils experiential whiskey outlet in Hong Kong

LVMH-owned travel retailer DFS Group is creating a space for discovery and participation with the opening The Whiskey House in Hong Kong International Airport.

Within the experiential store, conceived in collaboration with family-owned distiller William Grant & Sons, consumers will be able to peruse 250 whiskies from 50 different brands, as well as take part in a calendar of events that includes weekly tastings. Airports often draw a captive audience of travelers, and the Whiskey House is positioned as more than a place to buy.

Whiskey before wheels up

DFS’ retail concept is staffed by associates who have been educated in the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and the only accredited U.K. course in Scotch whisky, The Whisky Ambassador.

Along with promoting new launches, the Whiskey House will stock exclusive whiskeys. Spurring shopping, the store will hold promotions, dole out special gifts and conduct prize drawings.

For instance, those who buy at departures and pick up at arrivals after their return trip will receive a 10 percent discount.

Encouraging social media follows, the retailer is offering a contest exclusively to those who like its Facebook and Instagram accounts. The first three shoppers who enter the store at 5 p.m. on a weekend and show proof of their connection to an employee will receive a free bottle of whiskey.

Within the Whiskey House, tastings will be held from 4-7 p.m. each Saturday. These will include blind tastings

Similarly to DFS, Scotch whisky-maker Johnnie Walker also appeals to travelers. The brand recently opened its first permanent Johnnie Walker House in the Middle East.

Distributed by Diageo Global Travel, Johnnie Walker is expanding the footprint of the Johnnie Walker House network of tasting lounges to include an outpost in the newly renovated Bahrain Duty Free area at the Aer Rianta International airport. The latest retail showcase will help Johnnie Walker expose its scotches to discerning travelers passing through Bahrain’s international airport (see story).

