DFS unveils new T Galleria men’s lifestyle store in Macau

DFS Group has launched its new lifestyle Timepieces & Whiskies concept on the men’s fashion floor at the T Galleria by DFS, Macau, City of Dreams next to its multi-brand men’s shoe hall. This new Timepieces & Whiskies concept is said to be inspired by collectors who travel the world and display their purchases at home. This consists of ‘the lofted library-style lounge’ where guests are invited to relax and enjoy a single malt at the bar and/or try on a classic watch by the fireplace.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com